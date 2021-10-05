Scommesse Premier League: City e Liverpool si annullano e il Chelsea va al primo posto ma la squadra di Guardiola rimane favorita dalle quote antepost

Arriva la sosta delle nazionali e ne approfittiamo per fare il punto della situazione sul campionato di calcio inglese dopo le prime 7 giornate, e per vedere anche le statistiche più interessanti sulla Premier League.

Vediamo analisi e pronostici vincenti calcio.

Risultati e Quote Antepost Premier League 2021-22

Il Manchester City rallenta col 2° pareggio nelle ultime 3 giornate, il 2-2 nel big match col Liverpool. Ne approfitta il Chelsea che supera sia i Reds che la squadra di Guardiola al 2° posto. I Blues si portano a +1 sul Liverpool e a +2 sul City che però rimane favorito dalle quote antepost per la vittoria finale. Squadre di Manchester alla pari visto che anche lo United è a quota 14 punti e ha fatto un solo punto nelle ultime 2 settimane.

Premier League 2021/22

Manchester City 1,90

Chelsea 3,25

Liverpool 5,00

Manchester United 15

Arsenal 100

Tottenham 100

Everton Fc 200

Leicester 250

West Ham United 275

Brighton 300

Brentford Fc 500

Aston Villa 500

Wolverhampton 1.000

Leeds United 1.000

Crystal Palace 1.500

Southampton 1.500

Newcastle 2.000

Watford 2.000

Burnley 2.000

Norwich 2.500

Testa A Testa Premier League 2020/21

T/T Brighton - Aston Villa 1,70 2,00

T/T Crystal Palace - Brentford Fc 2,40 1,50

T/T Everton - Leicester 1,60 2,20

T/T Liverpool - Chelsea 2,40 1,50

T/T Newcastle - Burnley 2,05 1,67

T/T Tottenham - Arsenal Fc 1,85 1,85

T/T Wolverhampton - Leeds United 1,80 1,90

Retrocessa Premier League 2021/22

Arsenal Retrocessa S/N 100 1,00

Aston Villa Retrocessa S/N 22 1,00

Brentford Retrocessa S/N 9,50 1,02

Brighton Retrocessa S/N 40 1,00

Burnley Retrocessa S/N 2,10 1,65

Chelsea Retrocessa S/N 2.500 1,00

Crystal Palace Retrocessa S/N 3,75 1,22

Everton Retrocessa S/N 75 1,00

Leeds United Retrocessa S/N 10 1,00

Leicester Retrocessa S/N 66 1,00

Liverpool Retrocessa S/N 2.000 1,00

Manchester City Retrocessa S/N 2.500 1,00

Manchester United Retrocessa S/N 1.000 1,00

Newcastle Retrocessa S/N 1,80 1,90

Norwich Retrocessa S/N 1,27 3,40

Southampton Retrocessa S/N 4,25 1,18

Tottenham Retrocessa S/N 100 1,00

Watford Retrocessa S/N 1,80 1,90

West Ham United Retrocessa S/N 50 1,00

Wolverhampton Retrocessa S/N 12 1,00

Capocannoniere Premier League 2021/22

Lukaku, Romelu 3,75

Salah Mohamed 3,75

Ronaldo C 3,75

Vardy, Jamie 12

Kane Harry 18

Mane, Sadio 25

Antonio Michail 28

Son Heung Min 30

Fernandes, Bruno 35

Aubameyang Pierre Em 35

⚽️DOVE TROVO LE MIGLIORI FREE PICK SUL CALCIO?

-Canale Telegram 🔱PRESIDENTE OFFICIAL

-IL PRESIDENTEBET SU INSTAGRAM

-Canale Telegram 🚀BETTING MANIAC

-BETTING MANIAC SU INSTAGRAM

-Canale Telegram 🔮IL PROFETA

-IL PROFETA SU INSTAGRAM

Statistiche e Prossimo Turno

Abbiamo parlato delle incredibili statistiche su vittorie esterne e Over 2.5 in Italia (leggi qui), trend che in Inghilterra sono molto più moderati. Nel 40% delle partite ha vinto la squadra di casa, col 31.43% di vittorie esterne e un 28.57 di Pareggi.

Spaccati a metà Over/Under esattamente al 50% mentre ci sono state il 52.86 di Gol NO rispetto al 47.14% di partite che hanno visto entrambe le squadre a segno.

Si torna in campo con l'8a giornata di Premier League. Capolista favorita in Brentford-Chelsea anche se i padroni di casa sono in forma e sono una delle sorprese di questo inizio di stagione. La formazione di Klopp è a sua volta favorita in trasferta in Watford-Liverpool per non parlare dei Citizien in Manchester City-Burnley.

Il big match di giornata è senza dubbio Leicester-Manchester United, due squadre che devono riprendersi, in particolare le Volpi che sono ferme al 13° posto e non vincono da 4 turni. L'Everton e il Brighton vogliono continuare a sognare, favorite rispettivamente contro West Ham e sul campo del Norwich.