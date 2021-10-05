Scommesse Premier League: City e Liverpool si annullano e il Chelsea va al primo posto ma la squadra di Guardiola rimane favorita dalle quote antepost

Arriva la sosta delle nazionali e ne approfittiamo per fare il punto della situazione sul campionato di calcio inglese dopo le prime 7 giornate, e per vedere anche le statistiche più interessanti sulla Premier League.
Vediamo analisi e pronostici vincenti calcio.
Il Manchester City rallenta col 2° pareggio nelle ultime 3 giornate, il 2-2 nel big match col Liverpool. Ne approfitta il Chelsea che supera sia i Reds che la squadra di Guardiola al 2° posto. I Blues si portano a +1 sul Liverpool e a +2 sul City che però rimane favorito dalle quote antepost per la vittoria finale. Squadre di Manchester alla pari visto che anche lo United è a quota 14 punti e ha fatto un solo punto nelle ultime 2 settimane.
Premier League 2021/22
Manchester City 1,90
Chelsea 3,25
Liverpool 5,00
Manchester United 15
Arsenal 100
Tottenham 100
Everton Fc 200
Leicester 250
West Ham United 275
Brighton 300
Brentford Fc 500
Aston Villa 500
Wolverhampton 1.000
Leeds United 1.000
Crystal Palace 1.500
Southampton 1.500
Newcastle 2.000
Watford 2.000
Burnley 2.000
Norwich 2.500
Testa A Testa Premier League 2020/21
T/T Brighton - Aston Villa 1,70 2,00
T/T Crystal Palace - Brentford Fc 2,40 1,50
T/T Everton - Leicester 1,60 2,20
T/T Liverpool - Chelsea 2,40 1,50
T/T Newcastle - Burnley 2,05 1,67
T/T Tottenham - Arsenal Fc 1,85 1,85
T/T Wolverhampton - Leeds United 1,80 1,90
Retrocessa Premier League 2021/22
Arsenal Retrocessa S/N 100 1,00
Aston Villa Retrocessa S/N 22 1,00
Brentford Retrocessa S/N 9,50 1,02
Brighton Retrocessa S/N 40 1,00
Burnley Retrocessa S/N 2,10 1,65
Chelsea Retrocessa S/N 2.500 1,00
Crystal Palace Retrocessa S/N 3,75 1,22
Everton Retrocessa S/N 75 1,00
Leeds United Retrocessa S/N 10 1,00
Leicester Retrocessa S/N 66 1,00
Liverpool Retrocessa S/N 2.000 1,00
Manchester City Retrocessa S/N 2.500 1,00
Manchester United Retrocessa S/N 1.000 1,00
Newcastle Retrocessa S/N 1,80 1,90
Norwich Retrocessa S/N 1,27 3,40
Southampton Retrocessa S/N 4,25 1,18
Tottenham Retrocessa S/N 100 1,00
Watford Retrocessa S/N 1,80 1,90
West Ham United Retrocessa S/N 50 1,00
Wolverhampton Retrocessa S/N 12 1,00
Capocannoniere Premier League 2021/22
Lukaku, Romelu 3,75
Salah Mohamed 3,75
Ronaldo C 3,75
Vardy, Jamie 12
Kane Harry 18
Mane, Sadio 25
Antonio Michail 28
Son Heung Min 30
Fernandes, Bruno 35
Aubameyang Pierre Em 35
Abbiamo parlato delle incredibili statistiche su vittorie esterne e Over 2.5 in Italia (leggi qui), trend che in Inghilterra sono molto più moderati. Nel 40% delle partite ha vinto la squadra di casa, col 31.43% di vittorie esterne e un 28.57 di Pareggi.
Spaccati a metà Over/Under esattamente al 50% mentre ci sono state il 52.86 di Gol NO rispetto al 47.14% di partite che hanno visto entrambe le squadre a segno.
Si torna in campo con l'8a giornata di Premier League. Capolista favorita in Brentford-Chelsea anche se i padroni di casa sono in forma e sono una delle sorprese di questo inizio di stagione. La formazione di Klopp è a sua volta favorita in trasferta in Watford-Liverpool per non parlare dei Citizien in Manchester City-Burnley.
Il big match di giornata è senza dubbio Leicester-Manchester United, due squadre che devono riprendersi, in particolare le Volpi che sono ferme al 13° posto e non vincono da 4 turni. L'Everton e il Brighton vogliono continuare a sognare, favorite rispettivamente contro West Ham e sul campo del Norwich.