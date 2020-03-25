Scommesse Football Americano NFL: le quote sul draft. Scontato Joe Burrow come prima scelta. Chi sceglierà Tua Tagovailoa?

25/03/2020

Lo sport americano (e non solo) è fermo, ma si continua a parlare molto di Football Americano NFL, con i bookmakers di Las Vegas che propongono le quote sul prossimo draft. La prima scelta dovrebbe essere senza dubbio Joe Burrow.


Draft 2020: Joe Burrow sicura prima scelta

Il campione del Heisman Trophy e del titolo del National Champion con gli LSU Tigers, Joe Burrow, sarà quasi certamente la prima scelta al draft NFL del 2020. Del resto lo vediamo dalle quote che danno il QB prodotto di Louisiana State @1.04 per essere la prossima prima scelta e del resto non c'è modo di pensare che non sarà il prossimo QB dei Cincinnati Bengals che hanno già salutato il veterano Andy Dalton.

Alla 2° scelta i Washington Redskins dovrebbero puntare su Chase Young, prodotto di Ohio State mentre alla 3° scelta con Detroit Lions già le cose si fanno più complicate. Sul piatto c'è un un corneback (Jeff Okudah da Ohio State) che dovrebbe essere la scelta principale, ma anche un linebacker che potrebbe essere una sorpresa viste anche le quote (Isaiah Simmons da Clemson).

Washington potrebbe scegliere il QB di Alabama, Tua Tagovailoa che se non andrà nella capitale (come pensiamo visto che dovrebbe andarci Young), quasi sicuramente non sarà scelto nemmeno alla #4 dai NY Giants (che potrebbero andare su Tristian Wirfs o Mekhi Becton) passando direttamente alla #5 con i Miami Dolphins. Subito dietro, con la scelta #6, potrebbe arrivare un altro QB dal futuro roseo, Justin Herbert che ha guidato Oregon negli anni del College e che potrebbe finire ai LA Chargers che hanno perso Philip Rivers e non sono riusciti a firmare Tom Brady.

QUOTE PRIMA SCELTA
Joe Burrow @1.04
Chase Young @15
Tua Tagovailoa @17
Justin Herbert @29
Anybody Else @29

QUANDO SARA' SCELTO TUA TAGOVAILOA
2° scelta @4.75
3° scelta @2.50
4° scelta @9.00
5° scelta @3.00
6° scelta @9.00
Altra scelta @7.00

DA CHI SARA' SCELTO CHASE YOUNG
Washington Redskins @1.33
Detroit Lions @3.50
New York Giants @10
Cincinnati Bengals @16
Miami Dolphins @16
Altri @11

QUALE SARA' LA 3° SCELTA
Jeff Okudah @2.45
Tua Tagovailoa @2.50
Chase Young @4.75
Isaiah Simmons @8.00
Derrick Brown @13.00
Altri @9.50

PRIMO RICEVITORE A ESSERE SCELTO
Jerry Jeudy @1.66
Ceedee Lamb @2.20
Henry Ruggs @6.75
Tee Higgins @34
Justin Jefferson @51
Denzel Mims @51
Altri @19

PRIMO GIOCATORE DI LINEA OFFENSIVA SCELTO
Jedrick Wills @2.40
Tristan Wirfs @2.75
Mekhi Becton @3.90
Andrew Thomas @5.50
Josh Jones @34.00

RUOLI SCELTI AL PRIMO TURNO
Quarterbacks O/U 4.5 (Over @3.60 - Under @1.23)
Wide Receivers O/U 5.5 (Over @1.85 - Under @1.85)
Running Backs O/U 1.5 (Over @4.10 - Under @1.20)
Offensive linemen O/U 6.5 (Over @2.08 - Under @1.70)
Cornerbacks O/U 3.5 (Over @1.40 - Under @2.88)
Safeties O/U 1.5 (Over @2.00 - Under @1.80)

LINEA O/U NUMERO SCELTA GIOCATORE
Jeff Okudah 3.5
Tua Tagavoilia 4.5
Justin Herbert 6
Isaiah Simmons 6.5
Mekhi Becton 6.5
Derrick Brown 8.5
Tristan Whirfs 8.5
Jedrick Wills 9.5
Jerry Jeudy 12.5
Andrew Thomas 12.5
Jordan Love 12.5
CeeDee Lamb 12.5
Javon Kinlaw 13.5
K'Lavon Chaisson 15.5
C.J. Henderson 17.5
Henry Ruggs 17.5
Xavier McKinney 18.5
Justin Jefferson 21.5
Patrick Queen 23.5
A.J. Epenesa 24.5
Kenneth Murray 25.5
Kristian Fulton 26.5
Yetur Gross-Matos 26.5
D'Andre Swift 27.5
Zach Baun 27.5
Josh Jones 27.5
Tee Higgins 28.5
Grant Delpitt 31.5
Ross Blacklock 31.5
Jonathan Taylor 36.5

